BRITON CHARGED WITH STABBING APPEARS BEFORE ORIHUELA COURT

Orihuela’s Court of Violence against Women has remanded 53 year old Briton David James Grundy in custody, having now been formally charged with the attempted murder of his partner, Nicola Houghton, who remains in Torrevieja hospital.

Grundy appeared on Wednesday morning at the High Court of Justice of the Region of Valencia (TSJCV) where the charges were put to him. Although not required to make a plea he was remanded in custody without bail until his case can next be heard, which could be some weeks or months.

Grundy is alleged to have stabbed Ms Houghton in the back following a heated argument last Tuesday and then fled the scene leaving her for dead. She was found lying in a pool of blood by her daughter later in the morning.

Grundy was subsequently arrested in Benidorm earlier this week having been on the run for five days. He was found with almost 5,000 in his pocket with which it is thought he was preparing to flee the country.

A spokesman said that Grundy worked as a taxi driver and a part time gardener for friends. It was in their car that he fled the scene after the alleged attack. He added that there was no previous record of violence and that both had resided for some time in the urbanization in Campoamor.