GENERALITAT TO DECORATE FIVE POLICIA LOCAL AGENTS

On 11 July five agents of the Orihuela Local Police Service are to receive awards from the Valencia Generalitat.

Three will be rewarded following their actions back in January last year following the fatal stabbing at a bar in Villamartin. The initiative they displayed and the speed at which they acted resulted in the arrest of three people who were fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Two other agents will receive commendations after they intervened at a house fire in the hamlet of Escorratel in March 2016, their prompt action leading to the rescue of the occupant after she had been overcome by fumes. The agents rescued her from the fire and removed her to a place of safety where she received first aid.

The Councilor for Citizen Security, Mariola Rocamora, congratulated the officers saying “The officers showed a great deal of professionalism and skill in dealing with both situations. They put themselves in danger for the good of the public at large, and they are to be highly commended for their actions.”

The councillor then went on in extending her congratulations to the rest of the agents for their good work at the forefront of our security and the well-being of all Oriolanos