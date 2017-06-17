SMGS AT LO ROMERO. JUNE 14TH

Another early shotgun start didn’t curtail scoring. Now used to the phenomenon the 42 members and 5 guests playing registered some fantastic returns. It was expected that the recent hollow tining of greens would have a negative effect, but this clearly wasn’t the case, members having to score at least 35 points to make 5th in each of the categories played.

Only 10 made less than 30. Special mention should go to Robin Eastman and Darren Hancock who both hit 40 points, with the latter playing off a mere 6. The best score of the day, though, was posted by Brian Mulligan, a magnificent 41 points.

Bronze Category: 5th Keith Stevenson (35), 4th Phil Birtwistle (36), 3rd Grattan Forber (38 on CB), 2nd Brian Butler (38 on CB), and 1st, Brian Mulligan with a fantastic score of 41 points.

Silver Category: 5th Theo Boelhouwer (35), 4th Mike Fearnehough (36 on CB), 3rd Norman Cahill (36 on CB), 2nd Steve Davis (37) and 1st, Steve Belshaw with 38 points

Gold Category: 5th Bjorn Pettersson (35), 4th Ivan Hanak (36 on CB), 3rd Barry Roehrig (36 on CB), 2nd Robin Eastman (40 on CB), and 1st, pipping Robin on count back, Darren Hancock, also with 40 points.

The Abacus was won by Les Wilton.

Nearest the pins on the par 3’s (open to all) went to Ivan Hanak (5), Billy Lane (7), Mike Maskell (12) and Darren Hancock (15).

Best guest went to Geoff Jobson with an excellent score of 39, followed closely by runner-up Billy Lane (38)

Our thanks go to the staff at Lo Romero golf course for their contribution to an enjoyable day.

Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Theo Boelhouwer a call on 694494824. Next week we will be at Las Colinas.