With Valle Del Este a distant memory it was back to business for our golfers with this months player of the year trophy game at Alicante. The weather was great and the course in excellent condition ready for everyone to produce some great golf and they did not disappoint with many players scores in the mid thirty’s, but it was Roy Stanley who took the honors today winning the silver division and overall prize, with 36 points,

New player Mark Drain took second position and won the gold division with 35 points. Other results on the day were best front nine Marc Doherty, best back nine David Wright. Nearest the pins on the par three’s were Marc Doherty, Peter Jepson and Nigel Wright.

Back at Rayz Bar on El Raso we had the presentation with a great buffet and the football card was won by Nigel Wright. If you would like any further information on Ruby’s Golf Society please contact us at rubysgolf@yahoo.co.uk