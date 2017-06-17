LAS RAMBLAS SOCIAL CLUB

On Monday we played the “Bowmaker” with 3 scores counting on all holes. The winning team of Rachel Leckey, Nick Campbell, Reg Akehurst and Mike Mahony came in with 121pts equaling the record for this game.

On Wednesday we played the usual Stableford format and the results were as follows:

Cat1: 1st Olga Douglas 39pts, 2nd Pete Dunn 37pts 3rd Brian Staines 36pts.

Cat2: 1st Heinz Lei 43pts, 2nd John Dobson 40pts, 3rd Peter Wickham 39pts.

2´s Club: Rachel Leckey (with her first ever 2), John Dobson, Pete Dunn, Mike Chapman, Heinz Lei and John Shervell with 2.

Friday we played 6, 6 ,6 on a very warm day and the winners with a score of 92pts were Rod Doel, Dave Pulling, John Shervell and Han Van Loon.

Mike Mahony