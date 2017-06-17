GREAT SUCCESS AT THE FUNDRAISING CHARITY CAR RUN & LUNCH

Benalmádena, 12 June 2017

The Porsche Owners Club Andalucia, The Ferrari Owners Club Andalucia and Rotary Club Marbella Guadalmina organized a great day out with a car run ending with drinks and lunch on the terrace of Las Brisas Golf Club on Saturday, 3 June.

The weather was beautiful, the cars impressive and 70 participants had a great day driving through the beautiful Andalucian countryside. Most importantly they raised over 4,000 Euros for Cudeca Cancer Care Hospice.

On Monday 5 June, the organizers of the event, Lorraine Powell, Sally Hampton and Peter Marmot, met with George Lumby, Cudeca Trustee, to hand over the funds raised in aid of Cudeca Hospice, whose mission is to offer specialized care and attention to patients with cancer or other advanced terminal diseases and to provide support to their families, all free of charge.

The event was generously sponsored by CS Sportwagen Marbella which helped with the fundraising.

YOUR HELP GIVES LIFE TO THEIR DAYS

www.cudeca.org