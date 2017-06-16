Authorities say that a fire at Cabo Roig’s Bushwacka music bar caused heavy smoke damage on Friday morning when 2 fire crews from Torrevieja were called to the scene after heavy smoke was seen billowing out of the front of the Aguamarina Aparthotel.

The fire was reported at 07.25, seemingly by a passerby, with the Policia Local quickly cordoning off the scene prior to the arrival of the bomberas at about 7.40hrs.

The source of the fire is thought to be electrical, emanating from the kitchen area, with speculation mainly surrounding the delivery of new refrigerators during the previous day.

The proprietor of the popular Bog Road pub, just half a dozen doors along from the Bushwacka, was asleep in his flat directly above the fire when he heard lots of banging outside. “Initially I thought it was kids messing around in the street below,” he said, “but when I caught a smell of the smoke I realised there was a problem and quickly got out of my apartment.”

Fortunately the fire seems to have been contained to just one side of the building, directly below Block B of the Aguamarina Aparthotel, in which there are approximately 15 flats, of which only a handful were occupied at the time.

A spokesman for the Bomberas said that everyone was evacuated safely and there were no injuries to any of the occupants.

Although there was little actual fire damage to the Bushwacka the interior and much of the ceiling have been blackened by the heavy smoke, particularly toward the back of the building surrounding the kitchen area.

There was extensive smoke damage also to the BMN bank and to Frontline Properties either side of the bar although O’Riordans and the bars and buildings beyond that all seem to have been spared. Similarly, many of the apartments above the Bushwacka have also been damaged by the spread of the thick black smoke.

When staff arrived at the BMN just after 8am the bank was also full of black smoke with the Bomberas having to deploy powerful fans to dissipate the fumes. There was a similar situation at Frontline Properties with the owner doubting that that he would be able to open up his business during the course of the day. “The smell is awful. My staff cannot sit in the office and until all the fumes and the smoke have gone I won’t know if there are any problems with the office or the equipment,” he said.

The proprietor of the Bushwacka, was eventually notified through Facebook by a member of staff who had only finished her shift a couple of hours earlier. He was quickly on hand and escorted into the building by a fireman where he surveyed the damage.

With any investigation still ongoing the cause of the fire is currently undetermined but it seems certain that the business will have to be closed down, at least over the weekend, as a result of the damage.