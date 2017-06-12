MEDALS GALORE FOR TORREVIEJA RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS CLUB

The Rhythmic Gymnastics Provincial Championships was held last weekend in Benidorm where several members of Torrevieja’s Club Jennifer Colino won age group medals.

At the Basic Federation level, in category Cadete, Ameliia Deonas, took the gold medal with the ball exercise. In addition, the pairing of Eva Zatsepilina and Julia Slukina got the gold in the Benjamin duo category.

Also participating were Jessica Perez and the trio formed by Polina Vinokurova, Manuela Sánchez and Vera Tereshchuk, each performing some magnificent exercises in their respective categories.

At the Middle Federation level, in the youngest category, Aniya Tuganbekova was proclaimed provincial champion with the hands-free exercise. In the same category, her partner Valeriya Kapralova got the runner-up prize.

The torrevejenses gymnasts Merche Garcia and Helen Coslop won the provincial championship in the Infantil equipment category with clubs and ring while Leanne Kholstedt won the silver medal with the clubs exercise. It is also worth mentioning the great performances of the gymnasts Alva Kronback and Roxana Enache who took fourth position in the Alevin equipment category.

Congratulations to all the gymnasts in qualifying for the Autonomous Middle and Basic Championship to be held in Torrevieja and Sueca next weekend!