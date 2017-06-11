VIRTUAL LEADER NEWSPAPER – EDITION 671

Welcome to the latest virtual edition of the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader.

News this week of the utter chaos in the Orihuela Planning Department and the lack of control over builders on the Costa. The final line up for Habaneras 2017, the 63r running of this International choral festival and in sport yet another bad weekend for Elche who are finally relegated to Segundo B, the 3rd tier of Spanish football, after gaining just a single point from their last 9 matches. Read Kevin Rendall’s report.

Just follow the link for this and much more ………………