LA MARINA GOLF SOCIETY @ LAS COLINAS

A full house of members visited the excellent Las Colinas golf course, probably our favourite course judging by the numbers who wished to play.

Wonderful weather greeted us and perhaps led to some excellent scoring with about half of members achieving 30 points and above.

Winner of the gold award was steve warner with a brilliant 39 points, with the silver award going to Roger Honey , on countback, with 38points.

Nearest the pins went to Garry Garbett ( who also shared the 2’s pot with Geoff Ettridge) , John Brastock, Steve Warner and Vic Smith.

Our next meeting is at lo Romero on June 22nd 10.00 start at a cost of 40 euros.

List is on the board at the la marina club as usual ,or contact Alan Craig on a100ac@yahoo.co.uk.

Many thanks to Helena at the club for the after match food.

There is still time to book places for the mid-summer dinner where you will get entertainment by diverse duo and a three -course meal and wine for the princely sum of15 euros. This is on Thursday 22nd June, 1900 for 1930 start.

Please contact Elspeth Craig on elspeth4mcd@yahoo.co.uk for reservations.