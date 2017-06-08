DON’T FORGET THE BUS By Andy Ormiston

The Torrevieja branch of Alzheimers, AFA, with a busy day centre, needs to buy a new 17-seater bus, specifically a Renault Master.

Every weekday patients are ferried to and from the centre that offers physiotherapy, psychological support, crafts, fun events and a lot of other facilities for patients. It is a much needed facility in the community of the Vega Baja as it give carers and families a bit of respite, as well as exercising the minds of the patients.

Maria Purificacion Garcia Alvarez, the President of AFA, has underlined the importance and quality of this transport service as it makes a minimum four journeys a day transporting passengers from and to their homes.

In collaboration with the Spanish Confederation of Family Associations for people with Alzheimers, it is intended to have this new bus operating in the area very soon. It is being largely financed in conjunction with a Spanish business that specializes in providing vehicles for solidarity associations. Recently the Alzheimers branch at Cox received a similar bus.

What is required for the final part of the campaign is publicity from businesses and associations that will be put on the sides of the bus for a minimum of four years. This will ensure the speedy completion of the purchase of this bus. Several town halls and associations have already pledged their support, but a few more advertisements are required.

For four years of publicity on a vehicle – that travels the area from Pilar de la Horadada to Guardamar del Segura, and inland to Rojales, San Miguel de Salinas, Los Montesinos, – it works out very cheaply.

The prices obviously are related to the size taken, for example a 60 x 32cms area is only 800 euros. The largest size is 75 x 32 cms. at 1,200 euros. The two other panels are 100 x 32 costing 1,300 euros, 109 x 32 at a cost of 1,400 euros and on the doors 107 x 50 at 1,900 euros.

In some cases the publicity space can be expanded to suit the client and, of course, adjust the premium to be paid.

Apart from the advertising, donations are always welcome and can be used, not only to buy the bus, but for other necessities, such as modifying the bus to include a mobile platform for wheelchair users. The first association to offer support is HELP with 5,000 euros.

This is one of those no loser situations as advertisers have guaranteed four years of advertising in the Vega Baja area, and the Alzheimer patients have a comfortable, adjusted vehicle for their daily transport.

Coordinator for the project is Maria Victoria Criado Muñoz of O.M.G. Vehicles Sociales, on 620 109 810, who speaks Spanish, and Matilde Sanchez 647 119 991 or Andy Ormiston 663 324 400 for English language.