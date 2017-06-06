9TH YEAR OF PROMOTING OF HEALTHY HABITS IN MOJÁCAR

Mojácar’s 9th Healthy Habits Promotion Week was organized by the Town’s Council in conjunction with the Northern Almería Sanitary Management Area within the Andalucia Regional Government Health Council.

María Luz Ibarra, a nurse from the Mojácar Medical Centre, along with Juan Francisco Cazorla, care coordinator at Garrucha’s UGC, gave a talk at the local Centro de Usos Múltiples about healthy habits to the Town’s senior citizens exercise class.

Joined by Mojácar Councillor, Ana García, they were given an interesting presentation on the importance of physical exercise and a healthy diet in all the stages of life, especially in later years.

For Ana García, the care of the elderly is an important part of her Department’s work saying, “we try to encourage personal autonomy and prevention of dependency through occupational workshops, collective health education activities, communication and assertiveness courses as well as sociocultural activities and excercise, among others”.

The advice on food and the benefits of the Mediterranean diet had a practical demonstration immediately after the conference with a healthy breakfast served to all participants.