IRISH STAR SAXOPHONIST TO HAVE LIFE STORY PUBLISHED

IRISH star saxophonist Eddie White is to have his life story published by Los Montesinos, Alicante author Andrew Atkinson – 50 years after featuring alongside Elvis, The Beatles and The Who.

“It is fantastic that Andrew is writing my life story – there’s many, many memories,” said Eddie, 68, who was born in Magherafelt, Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

Eddie, who emigrated to Spain 14 years ago with his wife Mary, is enjoying retirement in Los Montesinos, in the Vega Baja region on the Costa Blanca South.

“The first group I joined was The Breakaways, aged 16,” reflected Eddie, who featured alongside Elvis, The Beatles and The Who in the 60s Music publication: ‘New Spotlight Annual’.

Eddie, who topped the Irish Charts with ‘Dear God’ for 13 weeks, was also a member of ‘The Signs’, a group re-formed from The Breakaways in the sixties.

“Hits included ‘Four in the Morning’ and ‘Help Me Make It Through The Night’,” said Eddie.

Eddie later joined the ‘Mighty Avons’, fronted by Brendan Quinn, featuring members of The Breakaways and Hugo Duncan and The Tallmen.

“The success of ‘Dear God’ came with Hugo Duncan and The Tallmen,” said Eddie, who plays saxophone, drums, piano, and is also a vocalist.

“Other hits included ‘Three Leaf Shamrock’,” said Eddie, who toured Ireland, England and Scotland in the sixties and seventies.

“There are so many things that I want to say in the book,” said Eddie, who played at the St Patrick’s Festival Concert at The Royal Albert Hall, London, in 1974.

*To pre-order a copy of Eddie White’s Biography email: lancashiremedia@gmail.com