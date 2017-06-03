FOMENTO IMPROVEMENTS TO N-340 AND N-332

Following last year’s heavy storms the Ministry of Public Works is carrying out works to repair and improve drainage on several roads south of the province of Alicante. The works, which have been declared an emergency, have a budget of 508.873 euros.

Work will be focussed on the following roads:

N-340, kilometre 688, the access to Orihuela.

N-332, kilometre 38, between the roundabout of the provincial boundary of Murcia and the roundabout of Pilar de la Horadada Sur.

N-332, kilometre 63, at the intersection of la avenida de los Europeos, in the town of La Mata.

It is understood that work will be carried out mainly at night time, in order to minimize disruption to road users.