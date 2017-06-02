T.M.G.S. @ LA MANGA 31/5/17

43 members and guests travelled down to La Manga to play the famous “south course”, well known for its professional and international amateur competitions along with many charity and celebrity golf days including ex professional footballers.

On the face of it the course shouldn’t be too difficult, it’s about as long as any courses around Torrevieja but with very generous fairways, it’s only when you play your approach shot or that first 4m putt that you realise that you haven’t played anything like this before.

As always the course was presented in fantastic condition, it was impossible to find fault with anything but your game. From the results it appears that our Silver category seemed to have the most difficulty, maybe it’s having that intermediate handicap that just doesn’t give them enough shots for this course.

The Bronze category scored better, with 86 years young Tom Jones taking 3rd place with 27 pts. on slightly higher handicap, Norwegian Gair Sorby 2nd with 27 pts. and the winner with 30 pts. was Tom Jones’s young lady, Pearl Sabine. Silver category; 3rd J. Hettrick 23 pts. L/H, 2nd J. Hillier 24 pts. 1st Karin Alm 28 pts. Gold category; 3rd E. Sheridan 32 pts. 2nd O. Rong 36 pts. 1st Captain J. Eyre 37 pts. N.T.P. Results; hole 2 E. Sheridan, hole 5 L. Sullivan, Hole 12 A. Goslan, Hole 17 T. Norris.

With the 2’s pot being rolled over from last week it contained €56, this was shared by K. Hunter and I. Brown. Photo: Bronze winners including Tom and his young lady Pearl.

