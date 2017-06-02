SAN MIGUEL GOLF SOCIETY AT MAR MENOR. MAY 31ST, 2017. FOURTH ROUND OF BOGEY’S MEDAL SHIELD

A somewhat sad reunion of members at Mar Menor after the passing away announced at the weekend of long time member Shay, no surname required. A much loved personality, Shay had a humour and friendliness that will not be forgotten by those that knew him. Shay, we will miss you.

Thirty-two members and 4 guests made it to Mar Menor for the 4th round of the Bogey’s Medal Shield to the medal itself, only 3 members broke par, with the round of the day coming from Keven Mitchell with a return of 68. Phil de Lacy and Mike Inns were the only other players to break par.

Results (nett scores) by category and in reverse order, were the following:

Bronze Category: 4th Mick Roscoe (78 on CB), 3rd Marg Birtwistle (78 on CB), 2nd Keith Wraithmell (76) and 1st Ken Frew with 74.

Silver Category: 4th Phil Birtwistle (75), 3rd Theo Boelhouwer (74), 2nd Phil de Lacy (71), and 1st, with an excellent 69, Mike Inns

Gold Category: 4th Robin Eastman (74 on CB), 3rd Joost Boelhouwer (74 on CB), 2nd Tony Smale (73) and 1st, with the best score of the day, Keven Mitchell with a superb 68.

The Abacus was won by Kyree Skarsmoen.

Nearest the pins (open to all) on the par 3’s were won by Mike Inns (2), Mike Jordan (8), Keven Mitchell (14) and John Brownless (17).

Best guest was won by Glyn Mann with a very acceptable 76.

Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Captain Theo Boelhouwer a call on 694494824 to find out more about the society and its weekly golf get-togethers. Next week we will be at Vistabella.