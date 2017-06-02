HOLE-IN-ONE ‘SWINGS’ IT AT EL PLANTIO 2  GOLF SOCIETY

A lower than normal turnout of 10 members for the May Medal, due to people disliking the competition and some returning to the U.K. for the summer did not detract from the standard of play as I and the playing partner in our Threesome, Lyn Young, marvelled at the consistency of John Wilby, who fully justified his handicap of 3, as he completed the first nine holes in level 3’s.

The only blemish being a 4 on the difficult 7th, but made up with a 2 elsewhere. However, he showed signs of mortality on the last nine – actually scoring two 4’s.

This allowed your correspondent with an inspired 26 shots on the final 9 holes – including two 2’s and a Hole-in-One on the sixth hole to pip John by two shots in the competition and also pick up a massive handicap cut of 1 shot for my troubles.

Nearest the Pin, Hole 5 – Ian Henderson, Hole 8 – Keith Smith. 3rd Place, Handicap 10 – Keith Smith, 56 shots. 2nd Place, Handicap 3 – John Wilby, 53 shots. 1st Place, Handicap 10 – David Swann, 51 shots. The picture shows from left to right – Ian Henderson, John Wilby, Keith Smith and acting captain Lawrence Wanty presenting the medal to David Swann.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

David Swann