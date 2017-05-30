All excited for our first away days for this new society, 12 couples made their way to mojacar for three days golf and relaxation. Arriving with plenty of time to spare, coffee at the local bar, then all the golfers got ready for golf and left their partners to check into the hotel.

First day`s golf, 2 ball better ball stapleford won by Ray Muttock and Robert Scott

Second day pink ball, double points, won by Ray Muttock and John Goulder

Last day started with a Mr & Mrs putting competition won by carol and bob Mac Dermont, followed by Texas scramble format which was won by team Ave Capper, Dave Capper, Andrew Drinkall and bob Mac Dermont

A great time was had by all over the 3 days

The following Tuesday, 25/5/17 we went to vistabella for our monthly stapleford, course and conditions were superb for a great days golf

Results for this outing:

Gold division and overall winner with 37 points on C/B was John Goulder, runner up, ray Muttock

Silver division winner was Martin Morgan on 35 points, runner up Robert Litton on 32 points

Nearest the pins on par 3: bill martin hole 4, tony Alcock on hole 8 & mike Shawcross on hole 15

Nearest pin in 2 on par 4: Bob Day

Nearest the pin in 3 on par 5: John Goulder

Longest drive on hole 17: ray Muttock

2`s pot was not won on the day and carries on to Las Colinas on 20/6/17

Football card winners: john Goulder and Jan Taylor

After the golf we all returned to the med bar & bistro in el raso where we were joined by family and friends and all had a good time and enjoyed the buffet provided by steve and his staff

The picture provided is of the winners at vistabella

Many thanks to Steve and his staff at the med bar and bistro Our next outing is at altereal on the 6/6/17

Anyone wishing to join our society is welcome and we can either be contacted by e-mail at: medbargolf2016@gmail.com or pop into the bar where all details can be left and we will get in touch with you