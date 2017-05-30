MASONIC HOMES OF VALENCIA DONATE €5000 TO CHILDREN OF EMAUS CHARITY.

On Thursday, 25th May, The Masonic Home of Valencia Association presented a cheque for 5000 Euros to the Children of Emaus charity fund outside their Charity Shop in Moraira. The presentation was made by, the Treasurer of the Association, Hugh Parker to Carole Saunders the Childrens Emaus representative.

Also present, as seen in the attached photograph, were Kath Taylor, far right, the hard working manager of the shop and next to her Brian Imber, the Vice President of the masonic Homes of Valencia Association.

Also present were several of the shop volunteers. These good folk put in a lot of time, and hard work, staffing the shop and helping in many ways to raise money for such worthy causes.

Next Wednesday another presentation will take place at El Cid Car Park in Benidoleig of a second specially adapted 4 wheel drive vehicle for the Protección Civil in Benedoleig.

Should you wish to donate to this very necessary charity, or would like more information of the work done by Freemasons in this area please contact me on the following email address.

prensa@glpvalencia.com

WBro William turney Press Officer

Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia