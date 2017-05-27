MARABU GOLF SOCIETY

In association with Costa Blanca Green Fee Services at La Marquesa on 25th May 2017.

For this month’s meeting a group of 22 players visited the established course at La Marquesa taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The course was in excellent condition and the weather beautiful and this reflected in good scoring.

The winning scores on the day were as follows:

1st – Mike Belson -38 points

2nd – Brian Smith – 34 points

3rd – Jan Svensen – 32 points

4th – Mike Probert – 32 points

Nearest the Pins – Probert,Svensen (2) and Fanning

Dog of a Day – Jim Nicholson

Best Front Nine – Morten Kristensen – 18 points

Best Back Nine – Jack Fanning – 17 points

Football Card – Barry Allsop

After the game we returned to LEAF’s Restaurante, which is located at Pueblo Brava, Quesada for a welcome meal prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their continued support.

Our next interim fixture is at Alicante on the15th June 2017 followed by the society day at Lo Romero on 29th June 2017 which will be the Captain vs Vice-Captain Challenge match.

We will have our annual away trip to Benidorm on 5th and 6th June 2017 and this year this is in collaboration with the Spanglish Golf Society and we will play Don Cayo and Alicante.

