The Torry Army AGM will be held on 21 June at Casa Ventura, 8pm start. All members welcome. If there are any items which need to be discussed at the meeting, please drop in at the San Luis office, or contact a committee member asap.

Torry Army are also holding a fun quiz at Casa Ventura at 8pm on 10 June. Entry fee of 6.50 euros for members, or 7.50 euros guests, which include a hot and cold buffet.