AAN FASHION SHOW

The Fashion Show was held at the Lounge Bar in La Marina on Monday the 15th May.

We would like to say a very big thank you to Angie and her staff at the Lounge. There were sixteen models, including four male models. Thank you to all of them for giving their time once again for a worthy cause. There was a wide choice of clothes -bargains every one of them – to buy on the night including all the clothes that the models wore.

The AAN Charity raise money to feed the needy of La Marina and San Fulgencio, spending an average of 2.000€ a month.

A final thank you to everyone who came to supports our cause and our brave models.