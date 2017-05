Edition 668 of the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Newspaper is available here.

This week’s lead story, the continuing battle to save the last unspoiled kilometre of Orihuela Costa coastline at Cala Mosca. Read about the FAOC recommendations to reduce the local problems with green waste and a 1.7 million euro investment by the SPTCV to provide a program of cultural activities and events for Torrevieja’s largely unused International Auditorium.