HELP FOR THE SPANISH RED CROSS

At HELP´s monthly general meeting on Tuesday 16th May at the Las Claras Centre in Los Alcazares the charity made a donation to the Spanish Red Cross of €10,000 as a thank you for all the great work that they do in the Murcia region especially after the terrible floods in the autumn of 2016. The cheque was presented by Ann Sheperson HELP´s Vice President to

Jose Cortes Capmona the President of the Red Cross in the Murcia region. Also present were Angel Curnca the Vice President of the Red Cross in this area and Andres Cuevas the Vice President of the Youth Red Cross and

Jose Garcia a member of the organisation. Joining them on the stage for the presentation was Ann Hetherington a long standing member of HELP Murcia Mar Menor who proposed the Spanish Red Cross as this year’s recipient of its annual cash donation to a charitable organisation within the Murcia region.

Señor Cortes Carmona spoke to the meeting via HELP´s interpreter Audrey Haigh and explained that at the moment there was no Red Cross office in

Los Alcazares the closest one being in San Pedro del Pinatar and that this had caused problems in the past but they hoped to be opening a local office soon and that HELP´s donation would help fund the project. He also explained the need for the Red Cross which tries to fill the gap between what the Government provides and what poor need in the region at times of stress. He then gave Ann Sheperson a document with a list of things that the Red Cross hoped to buy or achieve with the money donated.

