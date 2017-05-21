EL PLANTIO GOLF SOCIETY

On an beautiful spring day, with the course in fine condition, 15 members and 1 guest made up an ideal number of 8 pairs to contest a Greensome competition.

Nearest the pins : Hole 6, Mike Williams – Hole 2, Martin Rickman. 3rd Place – Mel Hope, Gary Needham , Average Handicap 10.72 – 56.28 shots. 2nd Place – Ray Housley, Bryan Watson, Average Handicap 10.66 – 53.3 shots.

1st Place – Keith Smith, Lyn Young, Average Handicap 10.72 – 51.28 shots.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230