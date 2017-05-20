CD MONTESINOS COACH CARLOS TO ADD TO SQUAD FOLLOWING PROMOTION TO 1ST REGIONAL

By AndrewAtkinson

CD Montesinos coach Carlos Perez and his assistant Angel Ivan will not be getting carried away following promotion to the 1st Regional division of the Valencia football league.

“Next season will be one of settling in to the 1st Regional league,” Carlos exclusively told me.

Speaking at the Annual Player of the year awards the Los Montesinos based club manager said: “I am looking at finishing mid table in the 2017-18 season. Any higher will be a bonus.”

Former CF Torrevieja player Carlos, who replaced sacked Camacho in October, led CD Montesinos to the Championship title of the 2nd Regional Group this season.

“I will be looking to strengthen the squad with an additional four players during the summer,” Carlos told me.

Carlos, who also played at Valencia CF reserve team Mestalla, said: “The 1st Regional league will be much more difficult to play in next season, there are many big clubs we will face.”

Looking ahead Carlos, who has committed himself to CD Montesinos, in the wake of rumours that he may be poached by interested clubs following his success, said: “I will be at CD Montesinos next season. I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Carlos, who went into management at Bigastro, Guardamar and Torrevieja after his playing career ended, said: “After the first season in the 1st Regional we can then look ahead and maybe push forward into another promotion thereafter. But it won’t be easy.”

*Coach Carlos Perez, Andrew Atkinson and assistant Angel Ivan at the CD Montesinos player of the year awards.