CLEANING UP YOUR GREEN WASTE

Not being an organisation to sit on their laurels, in recent weeks the FAOC (Federación de Asociaciones de Orihuela Costa-Alicante), have been using their Facebook page to canvass opinion on the best methods for the collection and disposal of garden waste.

Most people seem to accept that the current system, which was implemented shortly after the present council came to power a little over 2 years ago, is completely unsatisfactory with the region constantly left with garden waste rotting in the streets, often for a considerable period of time, rather than being cleared away.

There seems to be little, if any, policing of the current system, very few sanctions against offenders and despite the publication of bulletins and posters, many local residents are still confused as to how the system of collection actually works.

The FAOC say that, as it stands, the system is unworkable. Not only is there a scarcity of resources, in both people and collection trucks, provided by the City Council, there are also blatant abuses of the service by many of the users.

As such the pressure group have now collated and discussed the information gathered through their survey, the results of which have been sent to the Councillor responsible, Dámaso Aparicio.

The suggested changes are summarised below:

Eco park or “clean spots”

Establish an Eco park or, alternatively, several strategically located collection points in Orihuela Costa, in much the same way as those established by many other town councils in the local area, Pilar de la Horadada, San Pedro del Pinatar, Torrevieja, etc.

Increase the number of Garden waste containers (for private use only) to cover the actual needs of the coast, by publishing a container map. Ensure that the containers are emptied on a regular basis.

The costs of creating such a system will be more than offset by the savings in transportation and the benefits of its operation.

Gardening Professionals and Pruning Companies

All green wasted produced by gardening professionals must be deposited in the Eco Park or at any of the “collection points” created above. They will no longer be entitled to use the garden waste containers that are established for the use of private individuals only, nor will they be allowed to deposit their waste along public roads.

Emptying of Garden Waste Containers.

Plan routes and collection dates, by zones, designing a calendar that adapts to the needs of the residents, according to seasons: in low season, 1 day per week; In mid-season, 2 days a week; and in high season, 3 days a week.

Increase the maximum collection volume (currently 1 m3) and bag the garden waste in suitable bags.

Withdraw the need to provide notice except in exceptional circumstances where the user needs to exceed the maximum authorised volume or advance the established day of collection.

Police surveillance and sanctions

Once the new procedure has been redefined and users are properly notified (through the press, farm managers, MSW containers, posters, water bills, etc.), the Local Police should be requested to monitor compliance of the rules, in order to identify and punish any infractions that may occur.

So there you have it, the result of a survey carried out locally amongst residents of the Orihuela Costa. Do you agree with the recommendations above or do you have anything to add to them. Email your thoughts to: office@theleader.info