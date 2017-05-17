PUBLIC MEETING TO FORMALISE “RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION OF FLORIDA”

Date: Friday, May 19th, at 5:30 p.m.

Venue: THE ABBEY TABERN (Calle Escorpio, 30, La Florida, Orihuela Costa)

All residents of La Florida are invited to a public meeting at which the first steps will be taken to validate the Constitution for the Neighbourhood Association of La Florida.

The Association was established in order that residents might share their ideas, thoughts, feelings and, together with the City Council, work cooperatively, to make our La Florida Urbanisations a better place to live,

In order to create a successful organisation, we need all residents to join the association, and therefore participate in all decision making as well as by also providing assistance in reporting shortcomings in local municipal services and infrastructures, and in making suggestions for their improvement.

The effect that our association will have, and the pressure it will be able to bring to bear on the council, will only be provided by the number of residents who join.

Once the association is properly formed, we will then request it’s incorporation to the FEDERATION OF ASSOCIATIONS OF ORIHUELA COSTA (FAOC), to further establish our integration into the collective organisation of the Orihuela Costa, and thus enable us to join with those other likeminded associations in providing a united, clear and organised voice to the city council, with a guarantee that it will be heard.

IF YOU WANT TO IMPROVE YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD,

JOIN WITH US AND TAKE PART IN THE PUBLIC MEETING THIS FRIDAY, MAY 19!