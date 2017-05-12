HORADADA BOWLS CLUB – PRESENTATION NIGHT – 4 MAY 2017

The Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, Ignacio Ramos Garcia, together with the Sports Councillor, Antonio Escudero Martinez, attended the Horadada Bowls Club Annual Presentation Evening held at the Restaurant Nostrissima in Calle Mayor, Pilar.

Horadada Bowls Club were winners of Division C of the Levante Lawn Bowls Southern League 2016/2017 season and the Mayor and the Sports Councillor presented the League Trophy to Jeff Hier (Club Captain).  The League Trophy was duly presented back to the Mayor to be displayed at the Ayuntamiento.

The Mayor also presented trophies to all the winners and finalists in the Club’s annual internal championships.  The winners and finalists in the Horadada Bowls Club Championships were:

COMPETITION WINNERS FINALISTS
LADIES SINGLES ROSEMARY GUPPY PAT PATTON
MENS SINGLES BARRY EVANS FRED TRIGWELL
NON-WINNERS SINGLES ALF WOODHOUSE WAYNE OSGUTHORPE
LADIES PAIRS CAROL LINEHAN

LINDA HIER

 YVONNE HURLOCK

PAT PATTON
MENS PAIRS WAYNE JACKSON

JOHN BAILEY

 WAYNE OSGUTHORPE

JOHN JUKES
MIXED PAIRS PAT PATTON

BRIAN PATTON

 CAROLYN BELLISON

BRYAN EATOUGH
TRIPLES YVONNE HURLOCK

JOHN HURLOCK

BARRY EVANS

 PETER DAVIS

LINDA HIER

JEFF HIER
RINKS YVONNE HURLOCK

LINDA HIER

JEFF HIER

JOHN HURLOCK

 CAROLYN BELLISON

TERRY HUCKNALL

BRYAN EATOUGH

BARRY EVANS

 

Restaurant Nostrissima provided an excellent choice of food for the evening and the service was very good.  The restaurant had no problem catering for the 77 members of the Bowls Club and their guests who attended.

After the meal and the presentations the music and singing provided by Andy Jones ensured that the dance floor was never empty.

We look forward to the new bowling season and hope that the Horadada Bowls Club will continue to have successful results!

