Robert (Bob) Hornsey Memorial Competition

Sunshine Radio Petanca League held a memorial competition on 22nd April 2017, at Rocajuna Petanca Club, for the founder of The ‘Sunshine Radio Petanca League’ Robert (Bob) Hornsey.

Bob Hornsey, sadly passed away unexpectedly 2 years ago, and is greatly missed by everyone.

There were 2 divisions of 8 teams playing. The Winners were El Mirador Sol, 2nd were Rocajuna, and Domino McCoys came 3rd.Everyone had a great day of playing petanca.

Bob would have been looking down on them, feeling VERY proud.