ADAPT PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE.

A large group from ADAPT took the opportunity on Sunday to join the MABS  Race for Life in memory of past   ADAPT  members who are no longer with us.  This was a celebration of some wonderful people who will always be fondly remembered by their friends in the association.

It was a lovely sunny day for the race which was more like a ramble for most of the group with lots of chatter and laughter and not much perspiration and with the incentive of tea and coffee  (or whatever)  at the finish.

The June  3rd  meeting of  ADAPT  will be a bit special as it will be an   OPEN DAY   when members of the public are invited to go along and see the many group activities which take place within the association,  learn about the  ADAPT  projects and charities and meet members who are involved in the  Theatre group,  Rambling,  Spanish  conversation group,  Knit and Natter,  the various luncheon groups  etc.  and also  the  famous  Metal Detecting group who will have a display of  ´Treasures´ which they have recovered and will be answering questions about the group.

The meeting will be from 10:30 until 12:00 on  Saturday   the 3rd of June  and with a change of venue it will take place at    Hogar de Pensionistas    San  Pedro.    C/Floridablanca.   30740

For more information visit the website http://www.adaptsanpedro.com

