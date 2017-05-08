THE PLAZA GOLF SOCIETY @ RODA

What a fantastic start of the season we had at Roda. With the start of the 2 divisions and the CSS implemented. The 2s pot saw no winners so is a rollover for next game at El Valle. The Nearest the Pins were sponsored by Richard and Janet Allen, all winners collecting a 10€ bar tab for The Ale House, hole 2 saw Tony Smale, Hole 7 Tony Smale, hole 11 Lee Williamson and hole 13 Theo.

Hole 12 saw Ray Pullen closest in 2. Well done all. Dave Cockings was last place with an impressive 9points and best lady saw Deb Rose win with 16 points both collecting wine. Our guest category saw Patrick o’dowd claiming 3rd spot with 23 points, Matthew Taylor 2nd with 31 points and Ernie Say 34 points.

Our members saw two changes with the CSS implemented and two divisions for the first time. The CSS today was 31 and our gold division winners were Tony Smale with 34 points claiming 3rd place, Steve Higgins 2nd with 35 points and Theo scored an exceptional 40 points. Our silver division saw Troy taking 3rd place on count back with 26 points, Lee Williamson scored 29 points for 2nd and Gordy scored an impressive 32 points claiming top spot in the silver. Thanks for all attending.

Our next game is at El Valle on Friday 19th May 11:04. Places are limited and filling up fast so please get your name down early at www.theplazagolfsociety@gmail.com