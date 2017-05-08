ORBA WARBLERS RESULTS OF THE SCRAMBLE AT ALENDA – WEDNESDAY MAY 3RD.

On a sad note this week, we announce the sad passing of Dermot Dimsey. Dermot was a good friend and long time supporter of the Orba Warblers and many will remember him as one who was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand. Rest in peace Dermot – gone but never forgotten.

A good turn out on Wednesday May 3rd., at Alenda for a Texas Scramble sponsored by Steve and Angie Smith. Eight teams challenged each other for the 3 top prizes. The winners :

1st. Place : The sponsors themselves, Steve and Angie Smith along with their team mates Michael Morley and Sally Marsden came in with a Nett 58.9. Steve & Angie kindly donated their prizes to a lucky dip.

In 2nd. Place : Susan Harrison, Stafford Pemberton, Steve Cliffe and Glyn Braidley with a Nett 60.2.

In 3rd. Place: Steve Harrison, Fred Cooley, Sheila Dindar and Derek Gray with a Nett. 60.3.

The Lucky Dip prizes went to Fran Dickenson and Simon Elvery. The Football card went to Sally Marsden with Preston. Great day out – thank you to Steve and Angie for their sponsorship.

Next week May 17th., will be a Freedom Day at Alicante. First Tee time will be 09:57 so please arrive by 09:15 for registration. Guests are welcome subject to space availability and Current Handicap Certificate. To book, please contact Michael Taylor on mjt@stylespms.com or phone 634242896.