THE BAXTER LAMONT TROPHY WON BY DEREK HALL

On Friday 5th May the Montgo Golf Society played a singles stableford competition to compete for the Baxter Lamont Trophy. Baxter is the first grandson of our sponsors Lynne and John Lamont. Unfortunately they could not play today, especially Baxter as he’s too young and living in Australia, but John came along to present the prizes and trophy.

The day remained grey and overcast but luckily the expected rain did not fall. As ever the course is in superb condition. The greens played faster than they have for a while which is possibly reflected in the scores as no one managed to hit 36. However it always good to have something else to blame when walking off the green following yet another 3 putt finish.

We were glad to see Keith Cottrell out playing following his recent mugging by a south African mountain. Sally reports it hasn’t knocked any sense into him and they look forward to continuing with their adventurous travels in the future.

The top 3 places were very closely fought with just a point between all three players. The proud recipient of the trophy was Derek Hall scoring 35 points off of 19. Ed Wallace came in a close second place with 34 points of off 12, with Patrick Lynch losing out on countback to take 3rd place also with 34 points off of 27.

We had separate ladies and mens nearest the pins with Ross Fletcher winning on the 3rd for the ladies and Ian Bonser on the 16th for the men.

We also had separate ladies and gents prizes for nearest the pin 2nd shot on the 18th. This was won for the girls by Sally Cottrell and again bringing it home for the guys was Ian Bonser who was now looking forward to a very good weekend.

Only one 2 was managed on the days slick greens, repeating his performance of last week a delighted Gordon Gleeson took home yet another coveted montgo ball. That’s quite a collection your getting Gordon.

Finally it is time to be thinking about the Pego v Montgo day which is rescheduled to take place on Friday 16th June at Oliva Nova. This has become one of the highlights of our year with a keenly fought competition which so far has proved to be a close run thing. All those wishing to play please notify Norman Howell using the booking in form on our website.