ROTARY CLUB COMMITS TO HELPING ORIHUELA’S NEEDY

Sr. Jesús Murgui Soriano, the Bishop of the Orihuela-Alicante Diocese, visited the Rotary Club of Orihuela last week where he addressed the members on the needs of the Roman Catholic church in the area.

He spoke particularly about the urgent requirements to many needy families in Orihuela which are currently relying on CARITAS for support.

Rafael Castillo, the President of the Rotary Club, told the Bishop of the different programs that have been introduced by the Rotary club, to lessen the burdens of those in need in respect of food and other shortcomings

He said that there are several projects currently being carried out in the Neighborhood of Rabaloche. He also highlighted the school support project “Francisco Eugenio, La Chumbera” that the Rotary Club has been running for the past 6 years.

The Bishop spoke at length to the members of the club who committed themselves to the important work that the church is doing to help the most needy.