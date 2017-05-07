GREAT MABS MURCIA MAR MENOR AUCTION

On Tuesday 23rd May, 2017 MABS Murcia Mar Menor in association with La Zona Bar, Los Alcazares,

is holding an Auction. If you have any items you would like to sell this is an ideal opportunity especially if you have just done your spring clear-out. There is no limit to the number of items you can bring along so check the attic and the garage for forgotten treasures you no longer want.

The Details, and times are as follows:

Check your goods in from 11a.m. -1.00p.m.

Viewing from 1.00p.m. – 3.00p.m.

Auction commences at 3.00p.m.

Cost per item is 4 euros.

Cost for 3 items or more is 10 euros.

Items sold over 20 euros there is 20% commission payable.

If you know of neighbours, friends or family who may be interested in any of these events, please pass this information on to them. We are always looking for volunteers and anyone interested should contact mabsmurciapr@hotmail.com, or simply call into either our San Javier shop or our Totana shop.

Cancer does not discriminate and neither does MABS