LAS RAMBLAS GOLF SOCIETY

Monday we played a 4 Ball Texas Scramble with the winning team of Bryan Neal, John Drakesmith, Brian Dent and Mike Mahony coming in with a good score of 57.8.

On a lovely sunny Wednesday we played a Singles Stableford off the Stakes for card submission to the Federation and with scores hard to get the results were as follows:

Cat. 1: 1st Dave Pulling 30pts, 2nd Tom Hardie 28pts, 3rd Olga Douglas 27pts.

Cat. 2: 1st Mike Chapman 34pts, 2nd Peter Reffell, on a countback, 30pts, 3rd Peter Wickham 30pts.

2´s Club: Alan Douglas, Pete Dunn and guest Steve Dalton with 2!

On Friday we had the semi finals of the Singles competition Tom Hardie beat Bryan Neal and Brian Dent went through on a Bye and the final will be next Friday.

Everyone else played our “Bowmaker” game where 3 scores count on each hole. The winner´s were John & Ellen Drakesmith, Mike Chapman and Alan Douglas who came in with a record score of 121pts. Well done team!

Mike Mahony