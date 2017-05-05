O’BRIEN HAPPY WITH CHURCHILL AHEAD OF 2000 GUINEAS

Aiden O’Brien says that he is ‘very happy’ with the preparations of CHURCHILL Newmarket (3.35) – the 2016 Champion two-year-old – ahead of Saturday’s Qipco 2000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1) over 1 mile, ridden by Ryan Moore.

“Churchill seems to be fine – everything has gone well,” said trainer O’Brien.

“I’ve been very happy with him over the winter and we think he is well ready to start. I’m very happy with him at the moment,” said confident O’Brien.

O’Brien said of Churchill, who has not raced beyond seven furlongs, and is entered in the Investec Derby at Epsom: “He travels very smoothly through his races – and has a lot of pace.”

Michael Stoute and O’Brien could be set to hit the bookies at Newmarket – with the services of top jockeys Ryan Moore and Andrea Atzeni – at racing’s Headquarters. Not forgetting Italian ace Frankie Dettori.

BALLET CONCERTO (1.50) a winner last time out looks the pick in the opening race of the day in the Spring Lodge Handicap Stakes (Class 2) over 1 mile 1 furlong.

Ballet Concerto, ridden by Moore, is a progressive sort having produced a career best to win at Doncaster on April 1 over 1 mile in a 21 runners-field. Faster ground and a longer trip bodes well.

PROFITABLE (2.20) trained by Clive Cox and ridden by Alan Kirby was triple Group winner in 2016 and should go well in the Longholes Palace House Stakes (Group 3) Class 1 field, over 5 furlongs.

Profitable won a Group 1 when landing the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot last year and is entered for numerous Group 1 races in 2017.

ACROSS THE STARS (2.55) trained by Stoute and ridden by Andrea Atzeni – a Group 2 winner at Royal Ascot in 2016 – is expected to perform well in the Dunaden Jockey Club Stakes (Group 2) Class 1 race, over 1 mile 4 furlongs.

Across The Stars has Aiden O’Brien’s Seventh Heaven to contest with.

CHURCHILL (3.35) is the pick in the Qipco 2000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1) over 1 mile, to land the £283,000 first prize.

Roger Varian’s VICTORY ANGEL (4.10) ridden by Atzeni is the Sportstalk selection in the Hot Streak Handicap (Class 2) over 6 furlongs.

KHALIDI (4.45) trained by John Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori is set to run well in the Havana Gold Newmarket Stakes (Listed) Class 1, over 1 mile 2 furlongs.

And Dettori could be the one to be on in the Qipco Racing Welfare Handicap (Class 2) over 1 mile on the Paul Cole trained MEDIEVAL (5.20).

At GOODWOOD Mick Channon trained FITZWILLY (1.35) ridden by Jimmy Fortune has an each-way shout in the Betfred ‘Follow Us On Twitter’ Handicap over 1 mile 6 furlongs.

DUBKA (2.05) trained by Michael Stoute and ridden by Pat Dobbs is Sportstalk’s tip in the Betfred TV EBF Stallions Daisy Warwick Stakes (Fillies’ Listed) Class 1, over 1 mile 4 furlongs.

The Willie Haggas-Fran Berry combination ZWAYYAN (2.40) is selected in the Betfred ‘Treble Odds On Lucky 15’s’ Handicap, Class 2, over 7 furlongs.

Henry Candy’s VIBRANT CHORDS (3.15) ridden by Tom Marquand is tipped to win the Betfred ‘Supports Jack Berry House’ Handicap, Class 3, over 5 furlongs.

MATERIALISTIC (3.50) trained by Luca Cumani and ridden by Shane Kelly are tipped to win the Betfred ‘Watch Sky Sports In Our Shops’ Conqueror Stakes (Fillies’ Listed) Class 1, over 1 mile.

QUEEN OF TIME (4.25) trained by Henry Candy and ridden by Kieran Shoemark are tipped to land the Betfred Mobile Median Auction Maiden Stakes over 7 furlongs.

THIRSK SELECTIONS: SUPER MAJOR (1.55); ART OBSESSION (2.30); LIQUID (3.05); ROUSAYAN (EW) (3.40); CARLTON FRANKIE (4.15); THE GREY WARRIOR (4.50); EXCESSABLE (5.25).

DONCASTER SELECTIONS: MUNFALLET (5.15); MUTANAASAQ (5.50); DESERT FROST (6.20); GALLIPOLI (6.50); MISTER BELVEDERE (7.20); CODESHARE (7.50); VUELA (8.20).