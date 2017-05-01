TORRY LIVE TO FIGHT ANOTHER DAY

CD TORREVIEJA – 1 CREVILLENTE DEPORTIVO – 0 …BY STEVE HIBBERD

After a pretty dismal first half display, Torry stepped up a gear after the break, thoroughly deserving their make or break victory against local rivals Crevillente. So with only 2 games remaining, they have given themselves a fighting chance of div 3 survival. Although still very much in the mire, a victory next Sun at Paterna will reduce the points deficit between the 2 clubs to only 1 point.

Unfortunately Bunol remain 3 points clear of the last relegation slot, following their mauling of now relegated Almoradi, and they need to slip up for Torry to overtake them. In other words, it´s no longer in Torry´s hands, but all they can do is keep winning whilst keeping fingers firmly crossed!!

Vicente supplied the first attack of note on 18 mins, his teasing cross was met by the head of Borja, but alas he was sadly way off target. Why Pedreno continues to play Borja, when he is so blaringly of limited ability is beyond me, and if my Spanish was better I might be bold enough to ask Torry´s under pressure manager such a leading question! Whereas his fellow striker Beltran is a different kettle of fish.

Had he not spent most of the season on the treatment table, I´m convinced Torry would not be in the situation they are. He has an eye for goal, works hard, and his 25 yard free kick on 24 mins came oh so close to opening the scoring. Five mins later his goal bound shot was deflected for a corner, as Torry were definitely in the ascendancy. Hector provided the visitors with their first serious attack, but his shot at goal fortunately flew inches past the far post.

As the half drew to a close, Miguel rose high to head wide when he should really have opened the visitors account, then on the stroke of half time, a well worked move involving Lewis and Duran ended with Beltran heading agonisingly just over the bar.

Man of the match Vicente struck a blistering 25 yard drive on 50 mins, which rippled the net, albeit the wrong side! A one on one between Crevillente striker Fran and Torry keeper Jose Carlos, ended with the former shooting straight at the latter. Next it was Martin who tried his luck from the edge of the box, but ex Torry keeper Oscar denied him a goal as he pulled off a typical top drawer save.

On the hour mark Lewis was clearly fouled when through on goal by Gomis, but unbelievably ref Ventura chose to neither award a free kick or issue a red card which surely would have followed. Luis Carlos proved his recall to the side was warranted, when on 65 mins his well timed assist set up Duran for a blistering strike from the edge of the box.

It struck the bar before bouncing over the line, and credit must go to the eagle eyed linesman for awarding the goal, when a lesser individual might have lacked conviction. Luis Carlos, Beltran and sub Molina, all had glorious opportunities to increase their side´s lead, but at the end of the day the 3 points are all that mattered, and more of the same next week is imperative.