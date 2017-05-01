GIANT FERRIS WHEEL FOR TORREVIEJA MARINA

Representatives of the Dutch company SkyView Attractions visited Torrevieja on Saturday to study the possibility of locating a giant Ferris wheel in the port area. The interest of the firm in promoting this project was revealed by the councillor of Urbanism and Tourism, Fanny Serrano, in a press conference, although she did say that at this stage the visit was only a proposal.

SkyView Attractions already has many similar installations across Europe and after ruling out Benidorm as a possible location, because of a lack of space, has recently moved its interest to Torrevieja.

Both the company and the Torrevieja Council have agreed that if the project is to go ahead the most suitable site would be in the area that attracts the highest number of visitors, somewhere along the seafront promenade adjacent to the Torrevieja port area.

Serrano said that permission must first be obtained from the Generalitat after which the company and the council must agree on a site and the payment of an annual fee to build and to operate the concession.

The councillor said that the popularity of such installations has grown tremendously since the introduction of the London Eye, 135 meters high, and if erected in Torrevieja it could quickly become a major tourist attraction.