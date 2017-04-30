MABS MURCIA MAR MENOR STEPS OUT OF WINTER CLOTHES AND GETS READY FOR SUMMER.

The weather couldn’t have been better for the MABS Murcia Mar Menor Spring Fashion Show at Las Claras in Los Alcazares this week. One hundred and fourteen ladies (and one gentleman !) turned up to support us and enjoy a very sociable afternoon. Twelve lovely MABS ladies strutted their stuff on the catwalk wearing some wonderful outfits which were all donated to the shop. Many of these were new or nearly new with some great designer labels amongst them, and were available to purchase at the end of the show.

However the audience didn’t have to wait until then to spend on a summer wardrobe as there were already racks full of lovely fashions available to purchase when the doors opened. Our volunteers were delighted to assist them and point out accessories, shoes, bags and jewellery, to compliment the outfits. There was hardly a table without carrier bags in view and ladies chatting excitedly about their purchases and the imminent show.

Our presenter Ziggi, an ex-Tiller Girl and still looking fabulous, opened the show for us, to much applause. The models, all volunteers of MABS, modelling 48 outfits in total. The girls did a fabulous job considering they had to go upstairs and to the end of a corridor for each change of outfit. We cannot forget the dressers either for without them the show would not have run so smoothly and kept to time. They do say that practice makes perfect and this event ran so smoothly and without a hitch that everyone enjoyed t

The team at MABS are very dedicated and work well together to further the charity. But, without our supporters we would not survive and the greatest thanks goes to them as at the final count a total of 1,500 Euros was raised. Absolutely fabulous !!! Thanks to everyone involved.