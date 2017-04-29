Tickets are now on sale for Rascals new show On Broadway being performed at the Los Montesinos School of Music & Culture on Friday 26th & Saturday 27th May.

This lively show features song & dance from Broadway shows such as

Kinky Boots, Beautiful, Hairspray, Cabaret, Show Boat, Chess, Les Miserables with a selection of songs from Andrew Lloyd Weber and scenes from Mama Mia, Grease & Motown the Musical.

With a few comedy scenes put in for good measure.

Tickets can be ordered in advance by calling Jill on 96 672 7282 or you can purchase from cast members or call in at Sackos Bar ,El Limonar on Monday or Thursday mornings 10 until 2pm.