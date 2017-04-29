MARABU GOLF SOCIETY

In association with Costa Blanca Green Fee Services) at La Serena on 27th April 2017.

For this month’s meeting a group of 23 players visited the established course at La Serena taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

This is the fourth society meeting of the year where we have had high winds and/or rain and are looking for the golfing gods to give us a break and provide the weather conditions that we all moved to Spain for.

The scores were badly affected by the weather conditions.

The winning scores on the day were as follows:

1st – Brain Smith – 36 points

2nd – Mike Probert – 33 points

3rd – Roger Bayliss – 27 points

4th – Graham Hall – 26 points

5th – Morten Kristensen – 25 points

Nearest the Pins – Allsop,Skorge and Hanaway

Dog of a Day – Jack Fanning

Best Front Nine – Rod Allen – 13 points

Best Back Nine – Steve Hanaway – 12 points

Football Card – Arne Skorge

After the game we returned to LEAF’s Restaurante, which is located at Pueblo Brava, Quesada for a welcome meal prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their continued support.

Our next interim fixture is at Font Del Llop on 3rd May 2017 followed by the society day at La Marquesa on 27th May 2017.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.