FLORAL INDALO FESTIVAL IN MOJÁCAR

For the second consecutive year, Mojácar celebrates its Floral Indalo Festival which it combines the celebration of its characteristic emblem, the Indalo, with the arrival of spring and the new season’s flowers.

From Saturday, April 29 until May 1, the town will be flooded with flowers and flamenco music that the residents and visitors alike will be able to enjoy, simply by exploring the captivating streets and squares of Mojácar.

Around six thousand flowers will be used to decorate the 9 Indalos that will be set up in different areas of the Old Town and handed out to all those who want to come to see and enjoy a Mojácar in traditional dress.

The Floral Indalo Festival is organized by the Mojácar Pueblo Merchants Association in collaboration with the Town Hall and the full participation of Mojácar’s residents, who during the bank holiday weekend will grace the town’s streets wearing typical Mojácar or flamenco costumes.

By noon on Saturday, the town will be ready to welcome the first visitors to enjoy typical Andalucian tapas, sangria and flamenco. At 1.00 p.m. the official opening of the Festival will begin with a floral tour around the town.

On Sunday, April 30, in addition to the midday fiesta, there will be a flamenco performance at 6.00 p.m in the Plaza del Arbollón by the Lita Paredes Dance School.

On Monday, at 12.00 noon, the best decorated Floral Indalo will be chosen. The jury will be made up of members of Mojácar Town Council’s Tourism Department, among others.

These celebrations, which are now in their second year, originate from the “May Crosses” which in Mojácar take the form of its millennial symbol, the Indalo.