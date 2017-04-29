FIRAUTO – CAR FAIR IN ALICANTE

The 40th edition of FIRAUTO will take place at the IFA Exhibition Hall, by Alicante Airport, from the 12th to the 14th of May. It will also feature the 26th edition of EXPOCAR which will feature hundreds of 2nd hand and 0 km cars as well as SOBRE2RUEDAS which is the largest established Motorcycle Fair in the area.

The fair will be held over 3 intense days and will be the biggest motoring and motorcycling showcase in the Province. There will be models and tastes to suit all pockets and the show will also feature all of the very latest news from across the Automotive Industry.

There will be hundreds of products on show for the driver, financing services, insurers, etc as well as the APPLUS ITV service, so that visitors can have their vehicle checked over during their visit.

The cost of entry is 8 euros for adults and 6 euros for pensioners and those under 30 years of age. There are also discount vouchers available on the FIRAUTO website which will entitle bearers to a discount on the door.

Children under 12 years of age are free and if you purchase you ticket in advance through the website it will cost you just 5 euros.

Venue: IFA – Institución Ferial Alicantina.

Dates: 12, 13, May 14, 2017

Opening: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Website: www.feria-alicante.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firautoexpocar