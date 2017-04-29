BLARNEYSTONE GOLF SOCIETY – MAR MENOR

Was that the windiest day of spring? It certainly felt like it which made the golf very hard work. Of the 29 players only 4 managed to score 30 points or over. In fact 3rd placed Mike Heighway may have been on course for a better score had he not been hit on the head by a golf ball struck by me!! He tells me it was destined to be out of bounds had it not hit his head and landed on the green, and to add to his headache he said I was only concerned about him getting his nice white shirt bloodied.
So after an eventful and very windy day on the golf course we headed back to the Blarneystone for the presentation and as usual some wonderful food cooked by Gill. Thanks to Eamon, Gill and staff.
NTP hole 2 – Anthony Hare
NTP hole 8 – Anthony Hare
NTP hole 14 – John Bryan
NTP hole 17 – Tony Brain
Longest Drive – Anthony Hare
The 2s pot was not won
Best Guest – Kevin O´Connor – 32 pts
Best Lady – Lin Membury – 26 pts
3rd place – Mike Heighway – 28 pts
2nd place – David Hare – 33 pts
1st place – Tony Brain – 34 pts
Our next outing is Roda on Thursday 18th May for the Marie Finn Trophy. Names to Eamon or staff at the Blarneystone, guests welcome.