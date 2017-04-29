BLARNEYSTONE GOLF SOCIETY – MAR MENOR

Was that the windiest day of spring? It certainly felt like it which made the golf very hard work. Of the 29 players only 4 managed to score 30 points or over. In fact 3rd placed Mike Heighway may have been on course for a better score had he not been hit on the head by a golf ball struck by me!! He tells me it was destined to be out of bounds had it not hit his head and landed on the green, and to add to his headache he said I was only concerned about him getting his nice white shirt bloodied.

So after an eventful and very windy day on the golf course we headed back to the Blarneystone for the presentation and as usual some wonderful food cooked by Gill. Thanks to Eamon, Gill and staff.

NTP hole 2 – Anthony Hare

NTP hole 8 – Anthony Hare

NTP hole 14 – John Bryan

NTP hole 17 – Tony Brain

Longest Drive – Anthony Hare

The 2s pot was not won

Best Guest – Kevin O´Connor – 32 pts

Best Lady – Lin Membury – 26 pts

3rd place – Mike Heighway – 28 pts

2nd place – David Hare – 33 pts

1st place – Tony Brain – 34 pts

Our next outing is Roda on Thursday 18th May for the Marie Finn Trophy. Names to Eamon or staff at the Blarneystone, guests welcome.