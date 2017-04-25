SPORTING ALFAS CRICKET CLUB

Sporting Alfas 1st X1 205 for 10 lost to Llangellech C C 242 for 9

Llangellech CC flew over for this weekends match, Batting first set about the lack lustre SACC attack with a flurry of well placed boundaries, the score ticking along nicely at 8+ an over. Alger finally making the break through bowling Robert for 29.

Spin slowed down the run rate and a few catches bought a touch of decency to the score board, 175 for 5 the visitors looked like 200 was a long way of but the tail wagged and even the dismissal of highest scorer Richard(79) did not change the race towards 250 A well struck 35 by Skipper Simon and a needed 29 from Chris gave the team a well deserved 242 score.

At 82 for 0 from the first 13 overs SACC looked well in contention but a collapse in the next ten overs reduced SACC to 123 for 7 only M Perman(20) and Gary Crompton(58) able to offer any challenge.

This bought together J Perman, who had looked on in horror as his team mates fell to the medium pace of Mathew James (6-19) and Captain Laundon the pair stayed together and the score board went from 123 to 204 before J Perman decided 50 was enough and chipped one to mid on.

Laundon then watched his last two team players give it away and he was left stranded on 40. Man of the match was Mathew Jones who´s fine display earns his team the win.