CHARITY FUN DAY AT THE WASHINGTON BAR

On Easter Sunday 3 charities benefited from the amazing fun day at the Washington Bar La Siesta. The AECC, Elche Childens home and Reach Out Torrevieja all received €1250.

The event was organised by Alex Robertson and Morag Laidlaw landlords of the bar with friends Kevin Mosley, Rara and Jono. The money was raised from many events including an Easter egg hunt, football cards, bingo, name the Teddy, Jana beard shave, an auction plus a raffle with many prizes donated from local businesses and friends.

The raffle tickets were put inside balloons and you had to pop the balloon to find out your prize, Apparently this was great fun especially for the lucky winner of the main prize of a TV.

Linden B a local entertainer who has recently been poorly made a special appearance and did a music quiz plus lots of entertainers performed for free including No Limit, Rob Stewart, Rich Lucey, Natalie and Jo Jo.

Also young dancers from the Essence dance and fitness school delighted the crowd with their performance. All in all a great time was had by all in aid of raising funds for 3 charities.