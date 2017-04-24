STAGESTRUCK IN POMPEII

If you were a fan of Frankie Howard’s ‘Up Pompeii’ series, you won’t want to miss Stagestruck’s next production ‘Carry on Pompeii’. It is a musical comedy based on this show that features similar characters, including Grovello, the head slave to the Senator, based on Lurkio, and Saliva the Soothsayer, based on Senna the Soothsayer. With a cast of 25, you’ll meet many more Ancient Pompeian characters from slaves to Vestal Virgins to centurions.

This show guarantees to have you laughing and also promises a great selection of songs to support the script. Stagestruck Theatre Group has been putting on comedy shows since 2011 and their popularity is growing with each production.

At 7 euros a ticket, including a free drink on arrival they offer the cheapest theatre experience among the local amateur groups, but this doesn’t affect the quality of the performance which is in fact improving with each production. Proceeds from ticket sales goes to local charities and in the last 2 years, Stagestruck have donated a total of €14,000, the main beneficiary being the AFA Alzheimer’s Association.

Tickets are on sale at The Post Box, Quesada, The Post Room, Benijofar, The Card Place, Benimar, Cards and More, La Marina, Kennedy’s Supermarket, Montesinos, Leaf’s (Formerly Marabu Lounge), La Marina. Alternatively you can reserve tickets by calling Leigh on 679679584 or email leigh.humphries58@gmail.com.