MONTE MAR BOWLS AND SOCIAL CLUB

BERNARD PEARCE DAY (LADIES INVITATION)

Another very enjoyable mornings bowling for the Bernard Pearce Memorial Plaque which was played as a “Ladies Invitation” match. Twelve teams played in a two wood mixed pairs contest. The winners been the pair that scored the most shots after eighteen ends. The weather was excellent and a very enjoyable time was had by all involved. Well done to the winning pair Sheila Roberts and Ronnie Cairns. The plaque was presented by Judy Routledge.

PRESENTATION DAY

The clubs annual presentation day was held on Friday 24th March. This year we changed the format by playing the last of our finals in the morning the Ladies Pairs and a excellent match it was. Afterwards we had a buffet lunch then the presentation of the trophy’s to the winners and runners up by Captain Ronnie Cairns and Vice Captain Jan Gatward. All members present thoroughly enjoyed the new format. Well done to the winners and runners up.

CAPTAIN V CHAIRMAN

Our annual competition of Captain’s team (Ronnie Cairns) v Chairman’s team (Chris Harding) took place on Sunday 26th March. The captain’s won the trophy this year, the highest scoring team of Jan Soars, Jan Gatward and Brian Zelin also received medals. After the game everyone sat and enjoyed a drink plus a excellent buffet which was provided by the club. The buffet was prepared by Liz Melville, Babs Farrelly and their helpers Val Hyman and Audrey King, well done ladies.

MONTHLY DINNER DANCE

The monthly dinner dance was held on March 28th at the Rincon. It was well attended by 60 members entertainment was by Woody, who once again was a great success.

BELFRY DAY

The first Belfry Day Competition was a great success. Twelve teams played a trips competition on three different rinks for one hour on each. The winners were the team that scored the most shots. Well done to the winning team of Sue Bounds, June Young and David Melville. The day was finished off by a very enjoyable evening meal and a few drinks at the Belfry. Paul from the Belfry presented the prizes to the winning team.

The winning team of The Belfry Day Competition, Sue Bounds, June Young and Dave Melville. Paul from the Belfry accompanied by Chris Harding and Ronnie Cairns presenting the prizes.